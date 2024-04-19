Special - Israel Attacks Iran

Share this postSpecial - Israel Attacks Iranwww.americanprestigepod.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmerican PrestigeSpecial - Israel Attacks Iran11Share this postSpecial - Israel Attacks Iranwww.americanprestigepod.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×Preview0:00-3:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Special - Israel Attacks IranAmerican PrestigeApr 19, 2024∙ Paid11Share this postSpecial - Israel Attacks Iranwww.americanprestigepod.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareDanny and Derek update you with what we know so far about Israel’s strikes on Iran last night.SubscribeRecorded late morning Eastern Time, Friday, April 19, 2024.This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerican PrestigeA podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAmerican PrestigeRecent EpisodesNews - Israel Prepares Retaliation on Iran and Rafah Invasion, Mass Coral Bleaching, US Allegedly Refuses to Leave Niger 23 hrs ago • American PrestigeE144 - Patriots on Broadway w/ Michael StuhlbargApr 16 • American PrestigeSpecial - Iran Strikes Israel, Ep. 2Apr 14 • American PrestigeBonus - The TikTok "Ban" w/ Tianyu FangApr 14 • American PrestigeSpecial - Iran Strikes IsraelApr 14 • American PrestigeNews - US and Israel Await Iran Response, Mexican Embassy Raid in Ecuador, New Cold War UpdateApr 12 • American PrestigeThis Week in History - April 9-15Apr 10 • American Prestige