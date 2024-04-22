American Prestige
Special - Iran's Red Line With Israel w/ Sina Toossi
Special - Iran's Red Line With Israel w/ Sina Toossi

Apr 22, 2024
Derek sits down with resident AP Iran expert Sina Toossi, senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, to discuss the recent escalations between Israel and Iran. They recap the events of the last several weeks, how domestic politics of Iran, Israel, and the US play into things, the thinking behind the scope of the strikes, how this…

