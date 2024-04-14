American Prestige
American Prestige
Special - Iran Strikes Israel, Ep. 2
Special - Iran Strikes Israel, Ep. 2

American Prestige
Apr 14, 2024
Share

Danny and Derek are back with updates on the situation after last night’s bombardment on Israel, including international reactions, the potential Israeli response, and more.

Recorded early afternoon ET, April 14, 2024

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
