Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
Feb 1, 2024

Danny and Derek speak with Negar Mortazavi, journalist and host of The Iran Podcast, about Iran’s role in the current situation in the Middle East. They touch on the ideological and strategic view of Iran’s government regarding Israel-Palestine, its relationship with non-state actors such as Hezbollah and Ansar Allah (Houthis), this past weekend’s drone strike on U.S. forces in Jordan by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the Axis of Resistance, and more.

Recorded Thursday, February 1, 2024

2 Comments


