American Prestige
American Prestige
Special - Gaza Ceasefire and Rafah Invasion
0:00
-16:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Prestige

Special - Gaza Ceasefire and Rafah Invasion

American Prestige
May 07, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Danny and Derek talk about the ceasefire proposal that Hamas accepted and the attack on Rafah that Israel seems intent on carrying out.

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
E147 - State of the Sahel: Niger and Chad w/ Alex Thurston
  American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 3 w/ Bryan Pitts
  American Prestige
Special - The Palestine Exception w/ Josh Rushing
  American Prestige
News - Netanyahu Rejects ICC, US-Saudi Security Deal, US Sanctions Chinese Companies
  American Prestige
Special - Universities and the Palestine Protests w/ Tyler Austin Harper
  American Prestige
This Week in History - April 30-May 6
  American Prestige
E146 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 1 w/ Jonathan Hunt
  American Prestige