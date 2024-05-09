American Prestige
Special - Danny Interviews Steve Albini
Special - Danny Interviews Steve Albini

May 09, 2024
In light of the untimely death of engineer/producer/musician Steve Albini, we wanted to share an interview Danny did with him for an upcoming (non-American Prestige) podcast on grunge music. This was recorded in August 2020.

