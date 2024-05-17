American Prestige
American Prestige
Special - Biden Admin Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations w/ Akbar Shahid Ahmed
0:00
-33:07

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Prestige

Special - Biden Admin Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations w/ Akbar Shahid Ahmed

American Prestige
May 17, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

Danny and Derk once again chat with Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior foreign affairs reporter at HuffPost, this time about his recent piece “Biden Administration: 'Reasonable' To Say Israel Is Violating International Law, But U.S. Aid Can Continue”.

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
News - Biden's Carte Blanche for Israel, Slovakia PM Shot, Myanmar's Rohingya Conscription
  American Prestige
This Week in History - May 14-20
  American Prestige
E146 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 2 w/ Jonathan Hunt
  American Prestige
Bonus - All Hailbag the Mailbag 8: Mayday
  American Prestige
Free Bonus - The War in Sudan w/ Khalid Medani
  American Prestige
Special - Danny Interviews Steve Albini
  American Prestige
This Week in History - May 7-13
  American Prestige