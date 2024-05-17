Special - Biden Admin Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations w/ Akbar Shahid Ahmed

Danny and Derk once again chat with Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior foreign affairs reporter at HuffPost, this time about his recent piece “Biden Administration: 'Reasonable' To Say Israel Is Violating International Law, But U.S. Aid Can Continue”.
May 17, 2024
American Prestige
