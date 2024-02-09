American Prestige
American Prestige
News - US Strikes in Iraq and Syria, Sudan Humanitarian Disaster, Zelensky Fires Top General
1
0:00
-39:15

News - US Strikes in Iraq and Syria, Sudan Humanitarian Disaster, Zelensky Fires Top General

American Prestige
Feb 9, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek are just the messengers. This week: the U.S. hits targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the American troops killed in Jordan (0:30); Israel refuses Hamas’ terms for a ceasefire as IDF troops enter Rafah (6:06); in the Philippines, a feud between Sebastian Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. escalates (11:46); in Sudan, humanitarian assistance is cut off and telecom services are down as the catastrophe intensifies (15:04); President Macky Sall postpones elections in Senegal (17:47); Ukrainian president Zelensky fires top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi while a U.S. aid bill is stuck in Congress (22:23); in the Netherlands, coalition talks for the Geert Wilders-led government falter (26:38); the Colombian government extends its ceasefire with the ELN, while the latter swears off kidnapping (29:41); protests in Haiti demand the resignation of president Ariel Henry (31:22); Joe Biden's top Asia aide Kurt Campbell is confirmed as the new Deputy Secretary of State (33:21); and a new climate report says the opportunity for limiting warming to 1.5°C might be gone (34:26).

Note: Zelensky’s firing of Zaluzhnyi was officially announced after the time of recording

1 Comment
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link

Appears in episode

American Prestige

Recent Episodes

4:18
This Week in History - February 5-11
  
American Prestige
20:37
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
  
American Prestige
47:18
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
  
American Prestige
51:44
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
  
American Prestige
1:23:02
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
43:47
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
  
American Prestige
24:58
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
  
American Prestige