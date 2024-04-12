American Prestige
American Prestige
News - US and Israel Await Iran Response, Mexican Embassy Raid in Ecuador, New Cold War Update
1
0:00
-35:15

News - US and Israel Await Iran Response, Mexican Embassy Raid in Ecuador, New Cold War Update

American Prestige
Apr 12, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek bring you stories from around the globe. This week: Iran warns of an imminent response to Israel bombing the IR’s embassy in Syria (0:31); Gaza ceasefire talks remain tenuous (6:15) while the IDF’s “withdrawal” has not yet enabled sufficient aid to enter the Strip (10:47); in Myanmar, rebels seize a key border town (15:27); battlefield dynamic shifts in Sudan with a supply of Iranian drones (19:00); in Ukraine, Russia strikes destroy a major power plant (21:17) and the Ukrainian parliament passes a new conscription law (23:17); international fallout ensues after the Ecuadorian goernment raids the Mexican embassy in Quito (25:36); a New Cold War update featuring Biden hosting Japanese PM Kishida and Philippine president Marcos Jr. (29:28); and in climate news, March continues a 10-month streak of the hottest respective month ever recorded (32:43).

1 Comment
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
5:34
This Week in History - April 9-15
  
American Prestige
1:02:04
E143 - The Cold War's Afterlife, Pt. 2 w/ Penny Von Eschen
  
American Prestige
52:15
Bonus - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer
  
American Prestige
30:19
Special - Havana Syndrome Update w/ Natalie Shure
  
American Prestige
1:09:08
AP x Nonzero - Biden’s Israel Problem w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
44:06
News - IDF Kills More Aid Workers, IRGC Hit in Damascus, Moscow Terror Attack
  
American Prestige
25:47
Special - Resigning from the State Department w/ Annelle Sheline
  
American Prestige