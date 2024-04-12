Danny and Derek bring you stories from around the globe. This week: Iran warns of an imminent response to Israel bombing the IR’s embassy in Syria (0:31); Gaza ceasefire talks remain tenuous (6:15) while the IDF’s “withdrawal” has not yet enabled sufficient aid to enter the Strip (10:47); in Myanmar, rebels seize a key border town (15:27); battlefield dynamic shifts in Sudan with a supply of Iranian drones (19:00); in Ukraine, Russia strikes destroy a major power plant (21:17) and the Ukrainian parliament passes a new conscription law (23:17); international fallout ensues after the Ecuadorian goernment raids the Mexican embassy in Quito (25:36); a New Cold War update featuring Biden hosting Japanese PM Kishida and Philippine president Marcos Jr. (29:28); and in climate news, March continues a 10-month streak of the hottest respective month ever recorded (32:43).
News - US and Israel Await Iran Response, Mexican Embassy Raid in Ecuador, New Cold War Update
News - US and Israel Await Iran Response, Mexican Embassy Raid in Ecuador, New Cold War Update
Apr 12, 2024
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
