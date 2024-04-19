American Prestige
American Prestige
News - Israel Prepares Retaliation on Iran and Rafah Invasion, Mass Coral Bleaching, US Allegedly Refuses to Leave Niger
21
0:00
-35:20

News - Israel Prepares Retaliation on Iran and Rafah Invasion, Mass Coral Bleaching, US Allegedly Refuses to Leave Niger

American Prestige
Apr 19, 2024
21
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Producer’s note: This was recorded on Thursday, April 18, before Israel’s strike on Iran, hence us releasing this earlier than usual.

It’s the world news roundup with the ever loyal Danny and Derek. This week: Israel plans a retaliation for Iran’s strike last week, Iran floats the possibility of developing nuclear weapons in response (0:31), and plans for an IDF Rafah operation in Gaza are underway (8:09); the US is still pursuing Saudi normalization with Israel (10:40) and vetoes a Palestinian statehood resolution at the UN (13:38); the US is trying to create an “independent” sanctions monitor for the DPRK/North Korea (15:11); in climate news, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering the “worst” bleaching event ever (17:19); in Sudan, the fighting expands into North Darfur (19:46); the UN’s Libya envoy quits in frustration (21:18); a whistleblower says that the US is ignoring the order to withdraw from Niger (23:44); the US pushes back over oil refinery attacks in Ukraine (26:41) while the House of Representatives will take up military aid bills (30:01); and the US will reinstate sanctions on Venezuela’s energy sector (32:12).

21 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Special - Israel Attacks Iran
  American Prestige
E144 - Patriots on Broadway w/ Michael Stuhlbarg
  American Prestige
Special - Iran Strikes Israel, Ep. 2
  American Prestige
Bonus - The TikTok "Ban" w/ Tianyu Fang
  American Prestige
Special - Iran Strikes Israel
  American Prestige
News - US and Israel Await Iran Response, Mexican Embassy Raid in Ecuador, New Cold War Update
  American Prestige
This Week in History - April 9-15
  American Prestige