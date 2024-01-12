American Prestige
American Prestige
News - ICJ Israel Genocide Case, US-UK Yemen Strikes, Ecuador Crisis
1
0:00
-46:58
News - ICJ Israel Genocide Case, US-UK Yemen Strikes, Ecuador Crisis
Plus: Blinken tours the Middle East, Myanmar rebels make gains, Ethiopia and Somaliland cut a deal
American Prestige
Jan 12, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek come off the hottest year on record with the new year’s cold, hard facts. This week: South Africa brings a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) (2:39) while Antony Blinken tours the region (8:48); Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani is looking to request the withdrawal of U.S. forces (19:09); the Israel-Hizbollah border battles continue to escalate (22:23); the U.S. and U.K. launch strikes on Yemen (25:31); rebels in Myanmar take the border city of Laukkaing (28:49); Ethiopia looks to make a deal with the unrecognized state of Somaliland (33:56); Ukraine is running out of air defenses and shifting to a defensive posture (37:12); armed battles and chaos break out in Ecuador (40:23); 2023 was indeed the hottest year on record (43:55).

Recorded Thursday, January 11, 2024

1 Comment
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

American Prestige

Recent Episodes

4:18
This Week in History - February 5-11
  
American Prestige
20:37
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
  
American Prestige
47:18
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
  
American Prestige
51:44
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
  
American Prestige
1:23:02
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
43:47
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
  
American Prestige
24:58
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
  
American Prestige
3:52
This Week in History - January 29-February 4
  
American Prestige