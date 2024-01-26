News - Gaza War, Yemen Strikes, Argentina Protests

This week: Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks amble along (0:30), Netanyahu snubs Qatar (5:11), militants kill 21 IDF soldiers in a single attack (10:25), and more from Israel-Palestine; in Yemen, the U.S. prepares for a “sustained military campaign” (15:40) while a new report details the effect of sanctions on humanitarian relief (16:50); talk of (another) U.S. troop withdrawal from Iraq (19:24); Pakistan and Iran agree to stand down (22:22); India’s Modi opens a controversial new temple (24:39); Cameroon begins implementing a malaria vaccine program (26:09); Somalia-Ethiopia tensions continue to simmer (27:24); Ukraine all but confirms it shot down a Russian plane carrying Ukrainian POWs (29:23); Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO accession (31:01); and protests erupt in Argentina against Milei’s shock therapy policies (33:50).