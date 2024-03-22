American Prestige
American Prestige
News - Famine in Gaza and Sudan, Niger Kicks Out US Forces, Pakistan Airstrikes
0:00
-42:32

News - Famine in Gaza and Sudan, Niger Kicks Out US Forces, Pakistan Airstrikes

American Prestige
Mar 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Antony Blinken plays the blues while Danny and Derek bring you the news. This week: in Gaza, famine sets in (0:29), U.S.-Israel tensions rise over a potential Rafah invasion (3:52), and more; Pakistan conducts airstrikes in Afghanistan (12:11); Indonesia’s general election results are confirmed (14:37); the DPRK/North Korea tests a hypersonic missile engine (17:28); there’s new evidence of coral bleaching in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef (19:15); a Sudan humanitarian update (20:55); Niger’s junta government kicks out U.S. forces (23:00); Vladimir Putin wins reelection in Russia (26:42); Ukraine strikes targets in Russia and is debating a new conscription bill (27:52); the EU debates using Russian assets to support Ukraine* (32:52); the Colombian government is in peace talks with the Clan Del Golfo (Gulf Clan) (35:41); an update on CARICOM’s transition plan for Haiti (37:26); and a new study finds no evidence of brain damage from Havana Syndrome (40:02).

*Note: After the time of recording, the EU came to a preliminary agreement on a plan to use Russian assets.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
3:58
This Week in History - March 19-25
  
American Prestige
49:18
E140 - Ariel Henry and Foreign Intervention in Haiti w/ Jemima Pierre
  
American Prestige
45:55
Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 3 w/ Daniel Hummel
  
American Prestige
38:38
News - Biden's "Red Lines" for Gaza, Ukraine Hits Oil Facilities, US Leads Global Arms Sales
  
American Prestige
4:35
This Week in History - March 12-18
  
American Prestige
48:16
E139 - Masters of the Air w/ John Orloff
  
American Prestige
43:04
Bonus - The New York Times' October 7 Exposé w/ Ryan Grim
  
American Prestige