American Prestige
American Prestige
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
0:00
-43:47
News - Drone Strike on US Base, Gaza Ceasefire Talks, Record US Weapons Sales
American Prestige
Feb 2, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek return with headlines from around the globe. This week: the ICJ decision on Israel (0:29), Israeli accusations of UNRWA (5:08), ceasefire talks (10:35), and Biden sanctions settlers (15:56); a U.S. outpost in Jordan is bombed by a drone (18:54); secret Sudan peace talks in Bahrain (23:52); several countries quit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) (25:37); in Ukraine, Zelensky fires a top commander (27:23); the Biden admin is reimposing sanctions on Venezuela (33:34); international intervention is in doubt in Haiti (37:13); and the U.S. had record arms sales last year (40:24).

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

American Prestige

Recent Episodes

4:18
This Week in History - February 5-11
  
American Prestige
20:37
Special - US Base "Tower 22" in Jordan w/ Ken Klippenstein
  
American Prestige
47:18
E134 - The Queer State w/ Samuel Huneke
  
American Prestige
51:44
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 7 w/ Djene Bajalan
  
American Prestige
1:23:02
AP x Nonzero - What’s Next for Gaza and Israel? w/ Robert Wright
  
American Prestige
24:58
Special - Iran and the Current Middle East Conflict w/ Negar Mortazavi
  
American Prestige
3:52
This Week in History - January 29-February 4
  
American Prestige