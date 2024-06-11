E152 - Chinese Soft Power w/ Maria Repnikova

Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast Maria Repnikova, associate professor in global communication at Georgia State University, to talk about China’s use of so-called “soft power”. They explore the origin of the phrase and what Maria means by it, Confucius Institutes, public diplomacy, Chinese efforts to build a global media network, how the US frames these initiatives, and what kind of image China might be trying to project.

Be sure to pick up a copy of Maria’s book of the same name.