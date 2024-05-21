E149 - Soviet Monumental Architecture w/ Katherine Zubovich

Danny and Derek speak with Katherine Zubovich, assistant professor of history at SUNY Buffalo, about her book Moscow Monumental: Soviet Skyscrapers and Urban Life in Stalin's Capital. The discussion broaches what distinguishes Soviet design in the history of monumental architecture, the ill-fated Palace of the Soviets project, postwar Soviet skyscrapers, how ideology is reflected in the architecture, the challenges of ambitious urban planning in Moscow, and more.
May 21, 2024
