E149 - Soviet Monumental Architecture w/ Katherine Zubovich
E149 - Soviet Monumental Architecture w/ Katherine Zubovich

May 21, 2024
Danny and Derek speak with Katherine Zubovich, assistant professor of history at SUNY Buffalo, about her book Moscow Monumental: Soviet Skyscrapers and Urban Life in Stalin's Capital. The discussion broaches what distinguishes Soviet design in the history of monumental architecture, the ill-fated Palace of the Soviets project, postwar Soviet skyscrapers, how ideology is reflected in the architecture, the challenges of ambitious urban planning in Moscow, and more.

1 Comment
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
