E147 - State of the Sahel: Niger and Chad w/ Alex Thurston

Derek welcomes back to the pod

, associate professor in the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Cincinnati and non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, to discuss the situations in Niger and Chad now that the two nations have respectively kicked out most US troops. They discuss the State Department’s underwhelming treatment of some African heads of state, how this dynamic differs when working with a military junta, what specifically precipitated the US withdrawals from Niger and Chad, AFRICOM’s security-focused framing, how Russia’s role in the region factors into things, and more.

Be sure to check out Alex’s new Substack Sawahil, the successor to his excellent Sahel Blog.