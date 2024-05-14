American Prestige
American Prestige
E146 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 2 w/ Jonathan Hunt
0:00
-53:56

E146 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 2 w/ Jonathan Hunt

American Prestige
May 14, 2024
Share
Transcript

Danny welcomes back Jonathan Hunt, assistant professor at the U.S. Naval War College and a fellow of the Nuclear Security Program at Yale University, to talk about his book The Nuclear Club, which follows the efforts of a select few world powers to maintain exclusive access to nuclear weapons. This second part of the discussion picks up in the mid-1950s after Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” speech, non-proliferation movement leaders like Irish foreign minister Frank Aiken, the flexible response policy and other changes to America’s nuclear posture under the Kennedy Administration, the 1963 Partial Test Ban Treaty, proliferation optimists vs pessimists, and more through the late 1960s.

Check out the first episode here.

Note: The views expressed here are those of the author alone and do not necessarily represent the views, policies, or positions of the U.S. Department of Defense or its components, to include the Department of the Navy or the U.S. Naval War College.

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Bonus - All Hailbag the Mailbag 8: Mayday
  American Prestige
Free Bonus - The War in Sudan w/ Khalid Medani
  American Prestige
Special - Danny Interviews Steve Albini
  American Prestige
This Week in History - May 7-13
  American Prestige
E147 - State of the Sahel: Niger and Chad w/ Alex Thurston
  American Prestige
Special - Gaza Ceasefire and Rafah Invasion
  American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 3 w/ Bryan Pitts
  American Prestige