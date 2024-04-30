American Prestige
E146 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 1 w/ Jonathan Hunt
E146 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 1 w/ Jonathan Hunt

Apr 30, 2024
Jonathan Hunt, assistant professor at the U.S. Naval War College and a fellow of the Nuclear Security Program at Yale University, joins Danny and Derek to talk about his eponymous book covering the efforts of a select few world powers to maintain exclusive access to nuclear weapons. In this first part, they discuss US efforts to maintain nuclear supremacy in the early Cold War, nuclear threshold states, nuclear propaganda, and more up until Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” speech.

Note: The views expressed here are those of the author alone and do not necessarily represent the views, policies, or positions of the U.S. Department of Defense or its components, to include the Department of the Navy or the U.S. Naval War College.

