E145 - Did it Happen Here? w/ Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins
E145 - Did it Happen Here? w/ Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins

Apr 23, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome back Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins, assistant professor in the College of Social Studies at Wesleyan University, to talk about his edited volume Did It Happen Here? Perspectives on Fascism and America. The group explores the utility of the so-called “fascism debate”, its popular resonance since the 2016 election, how Daniel curated the book, analysis of fascism in the Black radical tradition, perceptions of fascism in academia vs. those in organized labor, how social media fuels an otherwise arcane, academic discussion, and more.

Check out the debate on fascism between Danny and Jason Stanley, which Daniel moderated.

