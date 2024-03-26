American Prestige
American Prestige
E141 - Prabowo and the 2024 Indonesia General Election w/ Michael G. Vann
0:00
-45:51

E141 - Prabowo and the 2024 Indonesia General Election w/ Michael G. Vann

American Prestige
Mar 26, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek speak with Michael G. Vann, professor of history at California State University, Sacramento, about Indonesia, which recently held an election resulting in Prabowo Subianto as president-elect. They discuss the country’s era of reform (Reformasi) since the end of Suharto’s rule in 1998, the composition of its elite class, Prabowo’s controversial career long predating his 2024 campaign, the issues motivating voters in this election, and potential legal challenges to him ultimately taking power.

Check out Michael’s work in Jacobin, as well as his book The Great Hanoi Rat Hunt: Empire, Disease, and Modernity in French Colonial Vietnam.

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
48:31
UNLOCKED - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
  
American Prestige
46:37
Bonus - Ian Fleming, Frantz Fanon, and Decolonization w/ Daniel Immerwahr
  
American Prestige
42:32
News - Famine in Gaza and Sudan, Niger Kicks Out US Forces, Pakistan Airstrikes
  
American Prestige
3:58
This Week in History - March 19-25
  
American Prestige
49:18
E140 - Ariel Henry and Foreign Intervention in Haiti w/ Jemima Pierre
  
American Prestige
45:55
Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 3 w/ Daniel Hummel
  
American Prestige
38:38
News - Biden's "Red Lines" for Gaza, Ukraine Hits Oil Facilities, US Leads Global Arms Sales
  
American Prestige