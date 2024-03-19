American Prestige
E140 - Ariel Henry and Foreign Intervention in Haiti w/ Jemima Pierre
E140 - Ariel Henry and Foreign Intervention in Haiti w/ Jemima Pierre

Mar 19, 2024
Danny and Derek speak with Jemima Pierre, professor of global race in the Institute of Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice (GRSJ) at the University of British Columbia, about foreign intervention in Haiti—namely instances led by the U.S. and European powers— from the country’s inception to PM Ariel Henry’s resignation last week. They delve into the early history of Haiti’s relationship with the U.S. and Europe, America’s 1915-1934 occupation of Haiti, the Ottawa Initiative and Jean-Bertrand Aristide’s fall in 2004, the 2004-2017 United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH), and the current crisis.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
