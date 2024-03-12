American Prestige
E139 - Masters of the Air w/ John Orloff
E139 - Masters of the Air w/ John Orloff

Mar 12, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome writer and co-executive producer John Orloff to the pod to discuss Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air miniseries. They go into John’s background, his work on HBO’s seminal Band of Brothers, the distinct horror of WWII aerial warfare, how MOTA tackled the POW experience, the challenge of writing and shooting such a massive production, and how a WWII-era drama is informed by the current global climate.

