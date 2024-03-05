American Prestige
American Prestige
E138 - Democracy and the Left Turn in Latin America w/ Gabriel Hetland
0:00
-57:02

E138 - Democracy and the Left Turn in Latin America w/ Gabriel Hetland

American Prestige
Mar 5, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Danny and Derek speak with Gabriel Hetland, associate professor of Latin American, Caribbean, and Latina/o Studies and Sociology at the University at Albany, about his book Democracy on the Ground: Local Politics in Latin America’s Left Turn. They discuss the regional shift to the Left, how right-wing forces reacted to this trend, the ways democracy has been shaped by these conditions, and the different tacks taken by leftist movements (particularly in Bolivia and Venezuela).

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
4:13
This Week in History - February 26-March 4
  
American Prestige
52:11
Bonus - Nazis in Video Games w/ Trevor Strunk
  
American Prestige
27:27
Special - The Self-Immolation of Aaron Bushnell w/ Lyle Jeremy Rubin
  
American Prestige
31:42
News - Gaza City Massacre, Darfur Aid Crisis, Sweden Joins NATO
  
American Prestige
24:05
Special - Arab Americans and the Michigan Primary w/ Malak Silmi
  
American Prestige
53:58
E137 - Christian Zionism, Ep. 2 w/ Daniel Hummel
  
American Prestige
52:36
Bonus - The State of Affairs in Russia and Ukraine w/ Mark Ames
  
American Prestige