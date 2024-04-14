Bonus - The TikTok "Ban" w/ Tianyu Fang

Danny and Derek speak with Tianyu Fang, MacArthur tech and democracy fellow at New America and contributing editor at Reboot, about the current discourse and legislation around “banning” the social media app TikTok. They explore the previous actions against the company taken by the Trump administration, the TikTok-focused Protecting Americans from Forei…
Apr 14, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
