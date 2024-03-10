American Prestige
Bonus - The New York Times' October 7 Exposé w/ Ryan Grim
Bonus - The New York Times' October 7 Exposé w/ Ryan Grim

Mar 10, 2024
Danny and Derek speak with Ryan Grim of The Intercept about the piece he co-authored with Jeremy Scahill and Daniel Boguslaw about The New York Times’ exposé of the October 7 attacks alleging systematic use of sexual violence by Palestinian militants. They discuss the piece itself, the role of Israeli volunteer group Zaka, the journalistic standards at …

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
