Bonus - The Liberal Way w/ Alexandre Lefebvre
Bonus - The Liberal Way w/ Alexandre Lefebvre

Jun 02, 2024
It’s Debate Day here at American Prestige, and Alexandre Lefebvre, professor of politics and philosophy at The University of Sydney, has graciously agreed to join us to discuss the major points of his book Liberalism as a Way of Life. He and Danny (along with Derek’s patented color commentary) have a spirited debate over the true nature of liberalism, h…

