It’s Debate Day here at American Prestige, and Alexandre Lefebvre, professor of politics and philosophy at The University of Sydney, has graciously agreed to join us to discuss the major points of his book Liberalism as a Way of Life. He and Danny (along with Derek’s patented color commentary) have a spirited debate over the true nature of liberalism, h…
Share this post
Bonus - The Liberal Way w/ Alexandre Lefebvre
www.americanprestigepod.com
Bonus - The Liberal Way w/ Alexandre Lefebvre
Jun 02, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes