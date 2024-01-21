Djene Bajalan, associate professor of history at Missouri State University, returns to educate us on Kurdish history. We’ve reached the 1971 coup in Turkey, which has fractured the left. In its wake, a group led by Abdullah Öcalan forms what will become the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The discussion covers the PKK’s ideology, how it differentiates i…
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 6 w/ Djene Bajalan
Bonus - The History of the Kurds, Ep. 6 w/ Djene Bajalan
Jan 21, 2024
