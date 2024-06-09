American Prestige
American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 6 w/ Bryan Pitts
Preview
0:00
-5:02

Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 6 w/ Bryan Pitts

American Prestige
Jun 09, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Danny and Derek once again speak with Bryan Pitts, assistant director of the Latin American Institute at UCLA, this time to conclude our series on the history of Brazil. We’re now in the post-dictatorship era, with the group delving into the 1988 constitution, the economic and political situation of the 1990s, Lula da Silva’s political rise, he and the …

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
UNLOCKED - We Talk to Chomsky, Pt. 2 w/ Noam Chomsky
  American Prestige
UNLOCKED - We Talk to Chomsky, Pt. 1 w/ Noam Chomsky
  American Prestige
Special - The 2024 India Election w/ Ashoka Mody
  American Prestige
News - Biden's Gaza Ceasefire Push, India and South Africa Elections, Immigration Executive Order
  American Prestige
Special - Rod Serling's Second World War w/ Andrew Gulli
  American Prestige
Special - The 2024 Mexican Election w/ Alex Aviña
  American Prestige
E151 - The Nuclear Club, Pt. 3 w/ Jonathan Hunt
  American Prestige