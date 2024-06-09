Danny and Derek once again speak with Bryan Pitts, assistant director of the Latin American Institute at UCLA, this time to conclude our series on the history of Brazil. We’re now in the post-dictatorship era, with the group delving into the 1988 constitution, the economic and political situation of the 1990s, Lula da Silva’s political rise, he and the …
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 6 w/ Bryan Pitts
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 6 w/ Bryan Pitts
Jun 09, 2024
