Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 5 w/ Bryan Pitts
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 5 w/ Bryan Pitts

May 26, 2024
Bryan Pitts, assistant director of the Latin American Institute at UCLA, once again sits down with Danny and Derek to help us make our way through Brazil’s history. The discussion picks up in the postwar era, covering Getúlio Vargas’ fall from power, his famous “Carta Testamento” letter, the country’s rural-to-urban migration, President Juscelino Kubits…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
