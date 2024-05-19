American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 4 w/ Bryan Pitts
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 4 w/ Bryan Pitts

May 19, 2024
Danny and Derek are once again joined by Bryan Pitts, assistant director of the Latin American Institute at UCLA, to discuss the history of Brazil. This episode starts in the late 19th century with Brazil’s “racial democracy”, exploring the rise of rubber as a primary commodity, industrialization, the abolition of slavery, Getúlio Vargas and the Revolut…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
