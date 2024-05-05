American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 3 w/ Bryan Pitts
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 3 w/ Bryan Pitts

May 05, 2024
Danny and Derek are back with Bryan Pitts, assistant director of the Latin American Institute at UCLA, talking about the history of Brazil. We’re now into the 19th century and Brazilian independence. The group discusses what led to this moment, the changing racial dynamics, liberalism in Brazil vs its European form, the emergence of coffee as its predom…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
