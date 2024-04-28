American Prestige
American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 2 w/ Bryan Pitts
Preview
0:00
-5:12

Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 2 w/ Bryan Pitts

American Prestige
Apr 28, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Danny and Derek once again speak with Bryan Pitts, assistant director of the Latin American Institute at UCLA, about the history of Brazil. This episode picks up in the 17th century at the start of the sugar boom and all that comes along with it. They discuss sugar cultivation’s connection with the slave trade, the mechanics of trafficking people from A…

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
News - Biden War Funding Package, Mass Graves in Gaza, New Cold War Update
  American Prestige
This Week in History - April 23-29
  American Prestige
Special - A Russia-Ukraine War Update w/ Mark Ames
  American Prestige
E145 - Did it Happen Here? w/ Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins
  American Prestige
Special - Iran's Red Line With Israel w/ Sina Toossi
  American Prestige
This Week in History - April 16-22
  American Prestige
Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 4 w/ Daniel Hummel
  American Prestige