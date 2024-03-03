Bonus - Nazis in Video Games w/ Trevor Strunk

Danny and Derek speak with Trevor Strunk of No Cartridge Audio podcast about the Third Reich in the gaming world, from action blockbusters like Medal of Honor to cerebral indies like Heal Hitler. They discuss the background of militarism in video games, different roles Nazis have played in games over the years, how World War 2 video games reflect the co…
Mar 3, 2024
