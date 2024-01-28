American Prestige
Bonus - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
Bonus - Nakba in the Age of Catastrophe w/ Sherene Seikaly
Jan 28, 2024
Danny and Derek speak with Sherene Seikaly, associate professor of history at UC Santa Barbara and historian of Palestine, about the eponymous piece she wrote for Jadaliyya at the beginning of 2023. They discuss the framing of “the age of catastrophe”, where Palestine endures an ongoing Nakba as the climate crisis accelarates, how people find simple way…

