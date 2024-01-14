Danny chats with Frank Costigliola, Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Connecticut, about diplomat and historian George F. Kennan. They discuss his legacy as a realist with an unending belief in diplomacy, the “long telegram”, his wariness of the public holding sway in foreign relations, the emphasis on industrial …
Share this post
Bonus - George Kennan w/ Frank Costigliola
www.americanprestigepod.com
Bonus - George Kennan w/ Frank Costigliola
Jan 14, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed