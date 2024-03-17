Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 3 w/ Daniel Hummel

Daniel Hummel, director of the Lumen Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Upper House, is back to discuss Christian Zionism in the United States since 1948. This episode picks up in the 1990s with the Oslo Accords, the push for a “Great Israel”, the Left Behind books and the rise of apocalypticism, Christians United for Israel, and more until…
Mar 17, 2024
