Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 3 w/ Daniel Hummel
Bonus - Christian Zionism, Ep. 3 w/ Daniel Hummel

Mar 17, 2024
Daniel Hummel, director of the Lumen Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Upper House, is back to discuss Christian Zionism in the United States since 1948. This episode picks up in the 1990s with the Oslo Accords, the push for a “Great Israel”, the Left Behind books and the rise of apocalypticism, Christians United for Israel, and more until…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
