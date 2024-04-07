Danny and Derek speak with Jonathan Guyer, contributing editor at The American Prospect, about the eponymous piece he recently wrote for the magazine on Biden’s ideological commitment to Israel and his administration’s handling of the current crisis. The group discusses his obstinacy in changing his approach Israel/Palestine, the domestic and global pol…
Bonus - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer
Bonus - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer
Apr 07, 2024
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
