AP x Nonzero - Gaza, Biden, and Trump w/ Robert Wright

We’re back with the fifth episode of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.
00:07 The Nonzero-American Prestige apocalypse aversion project
1:29 Are Bob, Derek, and Danny surprised the Gaza war is still going on?
4:31 Biden’s simple political calculus on Gaza
13:08 Would Trump greenlight the ethnic cleansing of Gaza?
25:12 Israel’s plan (or lack thereof) for post-war Gaza
31:49 Heading to Overtime