American Prestige
American Prestige
AP x Nonzero - Gaza, Biden, and Trump w/ Robert Wright
Preview
0:00
-34:42

AP x Nonzero - Gaza, Biden, and Trump w/ Robert Wright

American Prestige
May 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

We’re back with the fifth episode of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.

00:07 The Nonzero-American Prestige apocalypse aversion project

1:29 Are Bob, Derek, and Danny surprised the Gaza war is still going on? 

4:31 Biden’s simple political calculus on Gaza 

13:08 Would Trump greenlight the ethnic cleansing of Gaza?

25:12 Israel’s plan (or lack thereof) for post-war Gaza  

31:49 Heading to Overtime

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
This Week in History - May 28-June 3
  American Prestige
E150 - Origins of American Empire in the Asia-Pacific Region w/ Stuart Rollo
  American Prestige
Bonus - The History of Brazil, Ep. 5 w/ Bryan Pitts
  American Prestige
News - Death of Ebrahim Raisi, Rafah Offensive in Gaza, Unrest in New Caledonia
  American Prestige
This Week in History - May 21-27
  American Prestige
E149 - Soviet Monumental Architecture w/ Katherine Zubovich
  American Prestige
Special - The Death of Ebrahim Raisi w/ Sina Toossi
  American Prestige