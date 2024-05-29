AP x Nonzero - Gaza, Biden, and Trump w/ Robert Wright

We’re back with the fifth episode of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.

00:07 The Nonzero-American Prestige apocalypse aversion project

1:29 Are Bob, Derek, and Danny surprised the Gaza war is still going on?

4:31 Biden’s simple political calculus on Gaza

13:08 Would Trump greenlight the ethnic cleansing of Gaza?

25:12 Israel’s plan (or lack thereof) for post-war Gaza

31:49 Heading to Overtime