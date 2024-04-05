American Prestige
AP x Nonzero - Biden’s Israel Problem w/ Robert Wright
2
Preview
0:00
-28:58

Apr 05, 2024
Welcome the fourth episode of the collaboration between AP and Nonzero Newsletter! Paid subscribers get a discounted membership to Nonzero— just scroll below the paywall near the bottom of the description, where you’ll also find the video for the Overtime segment.

0:02 Derek and Danny stumble into Bob’s Zoom room
1:01 Israel’s doubly out-of-control week
10:02 How Biden's Gaza failures will shape the Democratic Party
24:32 Biden’s political incentives on Israel-Palestine
28:02 Heading to Overtime 

Nonzero Newsletter

Politics, psychology, and tips on averting the apocalypse.
By Robert Wright

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NonzeroPods

