UNLOCKED: Special - Rescue 9/11 w/ Jim Lobe and Laila Ujayli
UNLOCKED: Special - Rescue 9/11 w/ Jim Lobe and Laila Ujayli

Sep 11, 2024
Transcript

**This episode was originally recorded and released in September, 2021**

Danny and Derek begin the episode with some reflections on their 9/11 experience. They then interview Jim Lobe, director of LobeLog and contributing editor at the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft, about the intellectual origins of the coalition that after 9/11 pursued endless war. The episode ends with a discussion with Laila Ujayli, associate editor at Inkstick Media, about growing up as a young Muslim in post-9/11 America, the attacks' effects on the American Muslim community, and more.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Appears in episode
