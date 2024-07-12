American Prestige
American Prestige
UNLOCKED - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer
0:00
-52:15

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Prestige

UNLOCKED - Biden in a Box w/ Jonathan Guyer

American Prestige
Jul 12, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

It’s the second and final news-less week for AP as the team is on its annual podcast whitewater rafting retreat. In the meantime, please enjoy this unlocked episode covering Biden’s policy on Palestine/Israel.

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
E156 - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model w/ Aziz Rana
  American Prestige
Bonus - AI Weapons and Venture Capitalists w/ Michael Brenes
  American Prestige
Free Bonus - The American Far Right and Conservatism in the Last Century w/ David Austin Walsh
  American Prestige
UNLOCKED - Indigenous American Sovereignty and Subjecthood w/ Matthew Kruer
  American Prestige
E155 - Left-Wing Free Trade w/ Marc-William Palen
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Ever-Evolving Espionage Act, Pt. 2 w/ Sam Lebovic
  American Prestige
Bonus - Presidential Debate Livestream 6/27/24 w/ Emily Tamkin, Courtney Rawlings, and Alex Aviña
  American Prestige