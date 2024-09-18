American Prestige
This Week in History - September 18-24
This Week in History - September 18-24

Sep 18, 2024
Don’t forget: AP is moving to Supporting Cast! Read our announcement for details on what to do to keep your paid subscription going or just head over to our Supporting Cast page to get started.

Your weekly history update brought to you by Foreign Exchanges and relayed to you by Producer Jake. Remember—paid AP subscribers get a discounted FX subscription, just click the button at the bottom of the description!

This week, we see the end of the samurai, the birth of the National Security Act, a couple of nuclear apocalypse near-misses, you know…history.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
