A series featuring Aziz Rana, the incoming J. Donald Monan, S.J., professor of law and government at Boston College, based on his book The Constitutional Bind: How Americans Came to Idolize a Document That Fails Them.

In this first episode, the group discusses the latest Supreme Court ruling as of the recording date (Trump v. Anderson), how America’s treatment of its constitution compares with those of other nations, the Constitution’s development in the country’s first century, debates around the document in the Civil War and Reconstruction, and more through WWI.

Picks things up in the era of Woodrow Wilson and the beginning of the security state, how WWI affected American’s views of the Constitution, FDR’s relationship with consitutionalism, the “rediscovery” of the Bill of Rights, the advent of the American right wing and its approach to the Constitution, and more through the mid-20th century.

More episodes coming soon!