Greetings Subscribers of American Prestige!

The time has come for another mailbag episode. For those new to the subscriber community, first of all, welcome. Second of all, you’re free to ask anything you want within reason, but we just ask that you withhold episode requests since we almost always like your ideas, but it doesn’t make for good mailbag content. You can always send episode suggestions via message or email (americanprestige@substack.com).

Otherwise, respond in the comment section below, and we’ll do our best to get to to your contribution!

-Producer Jake