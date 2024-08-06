Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast J.W. Mason, associate professor of economics at John Jay College and fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, to help us make sense of the last several days of volatility in global markets and whether it’s time to “crack each other’s heads open and feast on the goo inside.”
Share this post
Special - What's Happening in the Stock Market? w/ J.W. Mason
www.americanprestigepod.com
8
Share this post
Special - What's Happening in the Stock Market? w/ J.W. Mason
www.americanprestigepod.com
1×
Preview
0:00
-3:07
Special - What's Happening in the Stock Market? w/ J.W. Mason
Aug 06, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes