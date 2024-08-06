American Prestige
Special - What's Happening in the Stock Market? w/ J.W. Mason
Special - What's Happening in the Stock Market? w/ J.W. Mason

Aug 06, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast J.W. Mason, associate professor of economics at John Jay College and fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, to help us make sense of the last several days of volatility in global markets and whether it’s time to “crack each other’s heads open and feast on the goo inside.”

