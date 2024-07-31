American Prestige
Special - Israel Assassinations in Iran and Lebanon
American Prestige
Jul 31, 2024
Danny and Derek break down what we know about Israel's killing of Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas as he visited Iran, as well as its drone strike on Fuad Shukr of Hezbollah in Beirut.

