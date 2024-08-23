The Prestigehead Convention at the Ho-Ho-Kus Inn has drawn a record crowd, but Danny and Derek still find time for your news roundup. This week: in Russia-Ukraine, an update on Ukraine’s Kursk invasion (0:29), reports of cancelled peace talks (3:57), and a continued Russian advance in Donbas (6:32); in Palestine-Israel, an update on Gaza ceasefire talks (9:34), the IDF is moving into the last Gaza “safe zones” (15:14), an Israeli strike kills a Fatah commander in Lebanon (17:04), and the status of the long-anticipated Iranian retaliation (18:52); Afghanistan sends its ambassador the to United Arab Emirates (20:43); a new Philippine-Chinese confrontation in the South China Sea (22:29); failed ceasefire talks in Sudan plus a cholera outbreak (24:39); troubles for the Central Bank of Libya suggest a further deteriorating political situation (26:56); and the Biden administration prepares new sanctions for Venezuela (29:58).
Share this post
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation
www.americanprestigepod.com
1×
0:00
-33:33
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation
Aug 23, 2024
11
Share this post
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation
www.americanprestigepod.com
4
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation