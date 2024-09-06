American Prestige
News - Israeli Hostages Killed in Gaza While IDF Attacks West Bank, Haiti Intervention Stagnates, DRC Gets Mpox Vaccines
Sep 06, 2024
Danny melts from the LA heat while Derek pukes from the DC elite, all while giving you the news. This week: in Palestine-Israel, several Israeli hostages in Gaza are killed (1:22), Netanyahu continues to block a ceasefire (7:17), and the IDF’s operation in the West Bank goes on over one week (10:57); Turkey applies to join BRICS (14:24); Myanmar’s junta might be making election preparations (16:36); the UN negotiates a central bank resolution for Libya (18:57); the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) finally gets mpox vaccines (21:38); the US again accuses Russia of election meddling (24:57); an update on the Ukraine war (26:52); Macron finally names a prime minister in France (29:46); Venezuela issues an arrest warrant for the opposition presidential candidate (33:02); Antony Blinken visits Haiti amid a stagnant intervention (34:56) and a New Cold War update featuring the US losing support in Southeast Asia (38:14).

