Danny melts from the LA heat while Derek pukes from the DC elite, all while giving you the news. This week: in Palestine-Israel, several Israeli hostages in Gaza are killed (1:22), Netanyahu continues to block a ceasefire (7:17), and the IDF’s operation in the West Bank goes on over one week (10:57); Turkey applies to join BRICS (14:24); Myanmar’s junta might be making election preparations (16:36); the UN negotiates a central bank resolution for Libya (18:57); the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) finally gets mpox vaccines (21:38); the US again accuses Russia of election meddling (24:57); an update on the Ukraine war (26:52); Macron finally names a prime minister in France (29:46); Venezuela issues an arrest warrant for the opposition presidential candidate (33:02); Antony Blinken visits Haiti amid a stagnant intervention (34:56) and a New Cold War update featuring the US losing support in Southeast Asia (38:14).
News - Israeli Hostages Killed in Gaza While IDF Attacks West Bank, Haiti Intervention Stagnates, DRC Gets Mpox Vaccines
Sep 06, 2024
