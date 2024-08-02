American Prestige
News - Israel Assassinations, US-Russia Prisoner Swap, Venezuela Election
Aug 02, 2024
Danny and Derek continue to insist that you be informed. This week: Israel’s assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas and Fuad Shukr of Hezbollah (1:02); a mini-New Cold War update featuring Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin in East Asia (9:31); Sudan comes close to engaging in ceasefire talks before collapsing at the last minute (12:30); a ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflict with M23 (14:58); a large prisoner swap between Russia and the US (17:10); fallout from this week’s presidential election in Venezuela (19:31); and the US strikes a plea deal with three detainees accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks (24:11).

Be sure to check out our specials on Israel’s assassinations and the Venezuela election.

